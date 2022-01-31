Judge Throws Out Prince George's County Redistricting Map

A Prince George’s County judge threw out a controversial redistricting map that opponents called blatant gerrymandering.

A commission proposed only minor changes to council districts to reflect growth and population shifts, but in a surprise move, Council member Derrick Davis presented a radically different version, moving large cities like Adelphi, College Park and Greenbelt into other districts.

Candidates who were expected to challenge incumbents in 2022 were drawn out of their districts.

Six members of the council approved the map after many citizens begged council members not to divide longstanding communities.

Those in favor of the new district map called it a long-needed improvement to community boundaries.

A judge ruled Monday that the council’s changes were not law and directed the county to uphold the commission’s original map. The ruling is in response to a lawsuit filed last week.

No word yet if the council will appeal.