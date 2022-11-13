Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree

An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they helped residents who were initially reported trapped evacuate from the building. It was not immediately clear how many residents were inside at the time of the incident.

Firefighters are still determining what caused the tree to fall. Sunday's winds were forecasted to be between 25-30 mph.

No injuries were reported.

The tree caused damage to several apartments in the rear of the building, firefighters said.

Photos show the tree's branches tore a hole in the apartment’s roof and then brought down several porches’ railings along with furniture. What remained of the base of the tree can be seen lying at the bottom floor. Its branches were entangled on the apartment's upper floors.

Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management was at the scene to help with displaced residents.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.