Prince George's County's Refurbished Peace Cross Rededicated on Veterans Days

A World War I memorial in Maryland was rededicated this Veterans Day, a few years after a legal challenge to have it removed failed.

Peace Cross has stood at a busy intersection in Bladensburg for almost a century. It’s dedicated to the 49 soldiers from Prince George’s County who lost their lives in battle during World War I.

“It was not something that they questioned,” Prince George’s County Council member Jolene Ivey said. “I’m grateful for that. I would have a hard time being here today, rallying the troops for this memorial if it didn’t recognize everyone who made that sacrifice during that time.”

The 40-foot-tall memorial, which has been restored after falling into disrepair over the years, was rededicated by local and state leaders, veterans and other supporters.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

“Today marks a new chapter for the Peace Cross,” Bladensburg Mayor Takisha James said. “This is a monument that represents the heart and soul for the Bladensburg community.”

The Peace Cross has survived many challenges over the decades – from flooding to car crashes to a legal challenge that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit sought to bring down the cross, arguing it violated the separation of church and state, and a federal appeals court ruled the cross was unconstitutional.

“I was shocked and disgusted, and I immediately began to fight back,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

That fight went to the highest court in the land. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled the meaning of the cross was not limited to just its religious context, allowing the Peace Cross to stand.

Janice Chance, whose son died in Afghanistan, supported the fight to keep the cross.

“As the mother of a fallen hero, it means so much to me to see that we succeeded … to have Bladensburg’s Peace Cross protected,” she said.

Supporters view the cross not so much as a religious symbol but as a very visible commitment to remember and honor those who gave their lives for freedom.

The cross was first dedicated in 1925 by the American Legion.