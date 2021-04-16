Man Wanted in Killing of Mom, Daughter Found in Southeast DC Apartment Fire

D.C. police have identified a man accused of fatally shooting two women Monday in an apartment that authorities found on fire with a 3-month-old baby inside.

Officers are still looking for Keanan Christopher Turner, 32, of Forestville, Maryland. He's suspected of killing 47-year-old Wanda Wright and her 32-year-old daughter, Ebony Wright, and shooting a third woman.

D.C. firefighters were first called to the 2300 block of Good Hope Court in the Skyland neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a fire, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news conference.

The injured woman was found in the parking lot with injures not considered life-threatening, police said.

Authorities found the mother and daughter inside an apartment that had been set on fire.

Sprinklers in that apartment kept the fire from spreading and the baby was not hurt, authorities said.

Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said earlier this week that it appears the suspect started the fire.

Turner faces charges for first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.