Two Dead, 3-Month-Old Found After Shooting, Fire at Southeast DC Apartment

Two women are dead after a fire and a shooting took place in a Southeast D.C. apartment Monday, and a baby was also found by first responders at the scene.

D.C. firefighters were first called to the 2300 block of Good Hope Court in the Skyland neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a fire, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news conference.

Once on scene, firefighters outside of an apartment found a woman who had been shot and called police, D.C. Police said.

Inside an apartment, firefighters found two more shooting victims and a 3-month-old baby. They also put out a small fire there that had been contained by sprinklers.

"It appears that the suspect started the fire," Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said.

Authorities said two of the three women shot have died. The third is being treated at an area hospital. The baby was not shot, but was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police said they were looking for a suspect but did not provide a description. They said the incident is domestic in nature, but would not provide additional details.

It is also unclear how the victims are related to each other or the 3-month-old.