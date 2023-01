A man was found stabbed in Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, police said.

First responders were called to the 2000 block of P Street NW just after 9:30 p.m., where they found the victim still breathing.

He was rushed to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Authorities haven't released any information about the person they believe may be responsible, or what may have led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story.