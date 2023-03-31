Man Shot Multiple Times Blocks Away From Nationals Park in DC

A man was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Southwest D.C. near Nationals Park, police say.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canal Street SW, about three blocks away from the baseball stadium in D.C.'s Navy Yard area, police said.

D.C. officers found the shooting victime suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not yet released any information about a suspect or potential motive.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.