Man Shot, Killed Outside Shelter in Northwest DC: Police

MPD is offering a $25,000 reward in the case

By Sophia Barnes

A man was shot and killed Friday outside a Northwest D.C. shelter that serves people experiencing homelessness.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of 2nd Street NW, D.C. police say.

Leonard Turner, 27, of Southeast, D.C., was found with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Turner was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

