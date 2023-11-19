Man shot inside Fairfax County hotel, 2 suspects detained

A man was killed in a shooting inside a hotel in Merrifield, Virginia, overnight Sunday, police say.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Fairview Park Drive, Fairfax County police said. This is the location of the Falls Church Marriott in Fairview Park.

Police found a man shot in the upper body.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity was not immediately released.

Two suspects were detained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police cruisers remained at the hotel late Sunday morning.