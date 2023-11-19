Northern Virginia

Man shot inside Fairfax County hotel, 2 suspects detained

The identity of the victim was not immediately released

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed in a shooting inside a hotel in Merrifield, Virginia, overnight Sunday, police say.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at about 12:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Fairview Park Drive, Fairfax County police said. This is the location of the Falls Church Marriott in Fairview Park.

Police found a man shot in the upper body.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity was not immediately released.

Two suspects were detained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police cruisers remained at the hotel late Sunday morning.

Northern Virginia Nov 17

‘Didn't look like my brother': Virginia family sues over alleged fatal mistreatment of brother in South Carolina jail

Virginia Nov 16

Virginia Senate Democrats and Republicans tap veteran legislators as caucus leaders

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaFairfax Countygun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us