Man Shot at Hyattsville Hotel After Noise Complaint: Police

Police cars and ambulances were seen outside a Holiday Inn Express

By NBC Washington Staff

A man was shot at a Hyattsville hotel after someone made a noise complaint, police say.

The shooting happened just after midnight Thursday, Prince George’s County police say. Police cars and ambulances were seen outside a Holiday Inn Express.

Police say a man knocked on a door at the hotel to respond to a noise complaint and another man shot him.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police say. It's not clear if he was an employee or guest at the hotel.

The man accused of firing the shots is in police custody, police say.

