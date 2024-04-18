Man shot another basketball player over a call during a game at a Maryland gym: police

A 24-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another man over a call on the basketball court at a Maryland gym.

Nelson Ballard III was arrested Wednesday, nearly a week after the shooting at an LA Fitness at 9450 Ruby Lockhart Boulevard in Lanham, according to Prince George's County police.

Witnesses told police that Ballard and another man got into an argument during a basketball game on the evening of April 11, according to charging documents. Someone tried to separate them, but Ballard ran to a bag in the corner of the gym and then went back to the other man, telling him, "I got something for you," according to police.

Surveillance video showed Ballard pulling out a gun and shooting the victim several times, police said.

Dozens of people fled the basketball court in fear, and Ballard also ran out, according to the charging documents.

Officers with the Glenarden Police Department responded to the LA Fitness about 8:30 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Prince George’s County police took over the investigation, and detectives identified the suspect. They got an arrest warrant the day after the shooting, and the department's Fugitive Squad arrested Ballard on Wednesday.

Ballard is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, weapons offenses and related charges.

Ballard has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney yet.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 301-772-8960. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit their tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, via the P3 Tips app, or by calling 866-411-TIPS (8477).