Man killed in double shooting in NW: Police

A man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Northwest D.C. Saturday evening, police say.

D.C. police officers were called to the 1400 block of Girard Street NW at about 10 p.m. and found two male victims had been shot. The location is near 14th Street NW.

Police did not immediately confirm the ages of the two victims. One is believed to be an adult.

In an update on Sunday, police said one victim has died from his injuries and the other is hospitalized with serious injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.