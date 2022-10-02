Northeast DC

Man Killed in Adams Street Shooting: Police

The victim is Ronald Porter, 18, of D.C.

By NBC Washington Staff

An 18-year-old was shot in Northeast, D.C., on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 Block of Adams Street, Northeast., D.C., at 8:30 p.m. and found Porter suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots around the same time.  

Porter was transferred to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. Officers have been searching the area between Rhode Island and New York Avenues for suspects.

