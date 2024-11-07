‘Barbarous': Celebrity chef, companion shot in Hyattsville attack caught on camera

An NFL player turned award-winning celebrity chef and his companion were viciously attacked in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Tuesday as they were returning home from a night out.

Both were shot multiple times by four gunmen who opened fire with automatic weapons, police said. They were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

Tobias Dorzon, who was named Chef of the Year in Maryland last year, was one of the victims, a Prince George’s County Council Member said. Dorzon played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans, WTOP reported. He now owns two Hyattsville restaurants and hosts a cooking show.

Barrage of gunfire, scream heard on surveillance video

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police say Dorzon and his female companion were returning home. They had just gotten out of an Uber when four gunmen jumped out of a white SUV and opened fire.

“Three of the males were armed with handguns, one was armed with what we believe is a short rifle of some sort,” Hyattsville police chief Jarod J. Towers said.

Multiple cameras mounted on homes near Kirkwood Place captured the barrage of rapid gunfire. Someone can be heard screaming on the recording.

Towers said the gunfire began before the suspects made any sort of demands.

“They just shot them?” News4 asked.

“Absolutely. No question,” Towers said.

In surveillance video obtained by News4, you can see the gunman then robbing Dorzon, who was lying in the street, as his companion limps to hide behind a nearby car.

Dorzon can be heard begging for his life.

Anna Valdez was watching election night returns when she heard the gunfire and looked out to see two people on the ground.

“I didn’t even think. I just ran out,” Valdez said. “I don’t know if I was going to help him because I don’t have any medical training, but I just wanted him to hear that, like, somebody was on the way, you know?”

Valdez said she told the woman to sit down because she was injured.

Dozens of shots were fired and multiple cars were hit.

“This is barbarous activity and conduct by violent criminals,” Towers said.

Towers says investigators are now looking for the white SUV seen on video leaving Kirkwood Place after the shooting.

Durzon owns two restaurants in Prince George’s County, Huncho House and 1123 By Chef Tobias.

Dorzon has appeared on the Food Network and hosts a cooking show called “Timeout with Tobias” on ESPN and Hulu.

News4 has so far been unable to reach the chef or members of his family.