DC Man Pleads Guilty in Molotov Cocktail Case

A D.C. man who was accused of trying to throw Molotov cocktails at U.S. Capitol Police pleaded guilty on Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Bernard L. McCutcheon, 27, of D.C., pleaded guilty in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police arrested McCutcheon in July near Union Station and about a half-mile from Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C. Officers arrested him after they said he tried to throw one of the Molotov cocktails at them while also lighting it. A bottle of what appeared to be gasoline was found in his book bag at the time.

Earlier in the year, McCutcheon pleaded guilty in another case where he threw a Molotov cocktail at a woman walking in Northwest, D.C. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison with 18 months of supervised probation in the case.

McCutcheon will be sentenced in November for the July incident.