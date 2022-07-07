Crime and Courts

DC Man Arrested After Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Officers: Capitol Police

Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, of D.C., had two Molotov cocktails near Union Station, and threw one at officers, U.S. Capitol Police said

By Sophia Barnes and Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who had two Molotov cocktails in Washington, D.C., Wednesday after the suspect allegedly threw one of them at an officer, police said.

Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, of D.C., now faces charges including assault on a police officer, possession of a Molotov cocktail and assault with a deadly weapon.

Two officers tracked down McCutcheon about 3:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue NW near North Capitol Street, Capitol Police said. That’s about a block from Union Station and about a half-mile from Capitol grounds.

McCutcheon allegedly threw one of the bottles at an officer while trying to light it. He also dropped a tequila bottle filled with a petroleum-based accelerant and stuffed with a sock, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McCutcheon tried to run away, and officers stopped him, police said.

The officers were treated for minor injuries, Capitol Police said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Maryland 5 mins ago

Early Voting Begins in Maryland for 2022 Primary

Maryland 2 hours ago

Maryland Early Voting Begins: What Montgomery County Voters Should Know

Capitol Police said the suspect wasn’t involved in nearby protests and they don’t believe he was targeting the Capitol or members of Congress.

It's the latest frightening incident to put Capitol Police on high alert, including the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, a car attack and a bomb threat. Last month, a man was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol with high-capacity magazines and a fake police badge, NBC Washington reported.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DCCapitol Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us