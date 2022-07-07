DC Man Arrested After Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Officers: Capitol Police

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who had two Molotov cocktails in Washington, D.C., Wednesday after the suspect allegedly threw one of them at an officer, police said.

Bernard L. McCutcheon, 26, of D.C., now faces charges including assault on a police officer, possession of a Molotov cocktail and assault with a deadly weapon.

Two officers tracked down McCutcheon about 3:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Avenue NW near North Capitol Street, Capitol Police said. That’s about a block from Union Station and about a half-mile from Capitol grounds.

McCutcheon allegedly threw one of the bottles at an officer while trying to light it. He also dropped a tequila bottle filled with a petroleum-based accelerant and stuffed with a sock, police said.

USCP officers arrested a man with two Molotov cocktails around 3:30 p.m. along Massachusetts Avenue, west of North Capitol Street.



There is no indication this was related to the Capitol, Members of Congress, or any protests.



McCutcheon tried to run away, and officers stopped him, police said.

The officers were treated for minor injuries, Capitol Police said.

Capitol Police said the suspect wasn’t involved in nearby protests and they don’t believe he was targeting the Capitol or members of Congress.

It's the latest frightening incident to put Capitol Police on high alert, including the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, a car attack and a bomb threat. Last month, a man was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol with high-capacity magazines and a fake police badge, NBC Washington reported.