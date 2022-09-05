Man Killed at Bladensburg Apartment

A man died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in Bladensburg, Maryland, police said.

Police responded to reports of gunshots fired at the 4200 Block of 58 Avenue at 9 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a man inside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound, the Bladensburg Police said in a statement.

Rescue personnel tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was unfortunate that a young man lost his life, my heart goes out to his family, to his community So we want to make sure that we do the best job that we can," Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington said.

Police are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect in the case.

The Prince George's County Police Department will be handling the homicide investigation.