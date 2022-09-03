Man Killed, Others Hurt in Shooting in Capitol Heights

One man was killed and others were shot at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ritchie Road, Prince George’s County police said.

The victim's name has not been released. It was unclear how many other people were hurt, and the extent of their injuries is also not known.

Police were reviewing surveillance video and speaking to witnesses.

According to crime data provided by the Prince George’s County Police Department, more homicides occurred in the county in August of 2022 than any month in at least 13 years.

“I would say that our officers are out here working hard to continue to make Prince George’s County a livable community and always to keep it safe so that’s our one goal – to keep the county safe,” Cpl. Unique Jones, a spokesperson for the department, said when asked about the ongoing violence.

News4 is working to learn more about the shooter or shooters that opened fire.