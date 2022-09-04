gun violence

18-Month-Old Shot Twice in Prince George's County: Police

The shooting took place at The Glendale Residence apartments at around 1:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-month-old girl was shot twice Sunday inside an apartment in the Glenn Dale area of Prince George’s County, police said. 

The shooting took place at The Glendale Residence apartments at around 1:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 

The child was taken to Children’s National Hospital with critical injuries, authorities said. 

News4 is working to learn more about what led to the shooting. A description of the shooter or shooters was not provided. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As officers were investigating that shooting, the office of Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that she would host a press conference with Police Chief Malik Aziz on Monday at the police department’s headquarters “to address the rise in violent crime among juveniles that is taking place in Prince George’s County and across the region.”

“The County Executive and Police Chief will discuss the County’s recent crime prevention efforts as well as efforts to engage County youth through various summer programs and initiatives,” the announcement reads. 

Prince George's County

Prince George's County, Maryland, news updates, events and information

Largo 19 hours ago

2 Teenagers Shot in Movie Theater Parking Lot: Prince George's County Police

Capitol Heights 20 hours ago

15-Year-Old Killed, Others Hurt in Shooting Inside Capitol Heights 7-Eleven

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us