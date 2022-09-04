18-Month-Old Shot Twice in Prince George's County: Police

An 18-month-old girl was shot twice Sunday inside an apartment in the Glenn Dale area of Prince George’s County, police said.

The shooting took place at The Glendale Residence apartments at around 1:50 p.m. in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The child was taken to Children’s National Hospital with critical injuries, authorities said.

News4 is working to learn more about what led to the shooting. A description of the shooter or shooters was not provided.

As officers were investigating that shooting, the office of Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that she would host a press conference with Police Chief Malik Aziz on Monday at the police department’s headquarters “to address the rise in violent crime among juveniles that is taking place in Prince George’s County and across the region.”

“The County Executive and Police Chief will discuss the County’s recent crime prevention efforts as well as efforts to engage County youth through various summer programs and initiatives,” the announcement reads.

NEW: Prince George's County crime data analyzed by News4 shows more homicides occurred in the county in August than any month in at least 13 years. No month since January 2009 saw anything close to last month's 24 homicides @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BaPNye8O1P — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) September 4, 2022

