Man hit, killed by train at Stadium-Armory Metro station

A man was hit and killed by a train at the Stadium-Armory Metro station in Southeast D.C. late Monday, Metro officials said.

The 29-year-old man was acting abnormally before he allegedly exited the train through the bulkhead doors and disappeared, Metro told News4. They said he was trespassing in the train system.

This happened around 11 p.m., outside the metro station. D.C. Fire and EMS reported a rescue operation was being conducted just after midnight.

Communication between Metro dispatchers and train operators reveals the initial emergency.

“There are two customers here that said the guy, they saw the guy get on top of the train,” a man said. “I don't know where he is right now."

“Customers saying he's not on the train no more, he must have been hit,” a woman said.

About an hour later, he was declared dead on the scene, and it became a recovery operation, D.C. Fire said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Officials are investigating what led up to the incident.

This does not appear to be a typical train surfing incident, Metro said. Train surfing is a dangerous social media challenge where someone rides on top of a train.

In March, a teenage girl died in what appeared to be a train surfing incident near the Silver Spring station on the Red Line.

Service along the Blue, Orange and Silver lines was partially suspended. There were delays in both directions.

Metro advises riders not to use bulkhead doors unless it’s an emergency with direction from a transit official, officer or operator. The bulkhead doors are between where two Metro cars connect and leave an open space.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.