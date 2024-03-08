Man helping passenger out of limo struck and killed by drunk driver in Laurel

A Northern Virginia family is grieving the loss of a father of two, who was working as a limo driver to support his family when he was killed in a crash in Laurel, Maryland.

Jonathan Rocha Diaz was struck by a drunk driver in Maryland on Sunday morning, according to police, and died two days later. The driver has been released, and Rocha Diaz's family -- still coming to terms with their loss -- is angry.

Rocha Diaz was a hard working father to two young boys.

"He left two babies with no father," said Beatriz Osorio, Rocha Diaz's mother.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"He did everything for us," said Beatriz Diaz, Rocha Diaz's sister. "He took care of us. Because it's just us."

The family says Rocha Diaz worked part time as a limo driver, in addition to his job with a Metro contractor, to make ends meet.

He had just dropped off a couple at their apartment complex, off of Contee Road in Laurel, just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Rocha Diaz's sister says he was standing behind his car in the parking lot when he was struck.

Two days later, Rocha Diaz died.

"This has been really hard," Beatriz Diaz said. "He was our absolute world."

Police charged the driver, Terrence Savoy, with driving under the influence and other traffic offenses -- and then released him from custody.

"Our detectives on scene did detect odor of alcohol," said Laura Guenin, from the Laurel Police Department. "And he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol that night."

Investigators say Savory remained at the crash scene, but Rocha Diaz's family members say he should be in custody.

"He needs to be in jail," Beatriz Diaz said. "The state's attorney of Maryland needs to have a warrant out to arrest him, because it's unbelievable he's not arrested right now."

Laurel police tell News4 that they're working with the state's attorney to charge Savoy with additional offenses after Rocha Diaz died. Family members say they want justice for a father, a son and a caretaker who was run down trying to make a living for his family.

"He was our best friend, and he was the life of the party," said Beatriz Diaz. "He knew how to make us laugh and brighten our day."

The family of Rocha Diaz will be holding a service to honor his life in Alexandria on Saturday.