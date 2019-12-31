Man Found Dead Day After Exchange of Gunfire in Vacant Building

Police are trying to piece together an unusual death investigation in Southeast D.C. Security guards say they shot at a man in a vacant building Sunday night. The suspect ran from them, but nearly 24 hours later, a man was found dead in the same building.

The incident began when private security were called to a building in the 4200 block of Barnaby Road SE for a possible intruder about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

As they were checking each of the vacant apartments, they found someone and exchanged gunfire with him, according to preliminary information from police. The suspect took off. Police responded and searched the building with a K9 but couldn't find the man.

Guards believed the person had left, but on Monday, officers were called back to the building, where a man was found dead with trauma to the body.

"So right now, what we have is a death investigation," said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. "We don't know if it's related to the shooting involving the security guards [Sunday] night, but potentially it is."

The medical examiner will examine the body, Newsham said.