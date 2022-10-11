Man Dead After Northeast Shooting, Suspect Sought

A man is dead after a shooting on 21st Street in Northeast Washington, D.C., and police are looking for a suspect, authorities say.

Police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene they found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

NEW: A homicide investigation is underway on 21st NE. M.P.D say they found a man suffering from gun shot wounds inside the Jetu apartments. Life saving measures were attempted but failed. Officers are actively seeking to locate a subject, per @DCPoliceDept . @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/SK5XnJ8Ksn — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) October 11, 2022

Emergency personnel attempted to save the man's life, but he later died from his injuries.

The shooting appears to be a domestic situation, police said.

Authorities are looking for a suspect who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a ski mask.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.