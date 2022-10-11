Northeast DC

Man Dead After Northeast Shooting, Suspect Sought

D.C. police are looking for a suspect last wearing blue jeans and a ski mask

By NBC Washington Staff

A man is dead after a shooting on 21st Street in Northeast Washington, D.C., and police are looking for a suspect, authorities say.

Police were called to a shooting in the 800 block of 21st Street NE in the Carver-Langston neighborhood at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday. When police arrived at the scene they found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, D.C. police said.

Emergency personnel attempted to save the man's life, but he later died from his injuries.

The shooting appears to be a domestic situation, police said.

Authorities are looking for a suspect who was last seen wearing blue jeans and a ski mask.  

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

