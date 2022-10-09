DC Police Investigate After 4 Teens Shot Sunday

D.C. police are investigating four shootings involving teenagers on Sunday.
The first teen was shot in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE shortly before 1 p.m. The second teenager was shot in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE at around 2:20 p.m. The third victim was shot in the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE at around 4:09 p.m.
All of the boys suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to authorities. Their exact ages and the circumstances of the gunfire were not provided.
A fourth shooting is also being investigated after a teenager walked into a D.C. hospital with a gunshot wound, but an exact location has not been confirmed.
The shootings are not believed to be related, D.C. police said.
