DC Police Investigate After 4 Teens Shot Sunday

D.C. police are investigating four shootings involving teenagers on Sunday.

The first teen was shot in the 2600 block of Birney Place SE shortly before 1 p.m. The second teenager was shot in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE at around 2:20 p.m. The third victim was shot in the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE at around 4:09 p.m.

All of the boys suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, according to authorities. Their exact ages and the circumstances of the gunfire were not provided.

A fourth shooting is also being investigated after a teenager walked into a D.C. hospital with a gunshot wound, but an exact location has not been confirmed.

The shootings are not believed to be related, D.C. police said.

News4 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.