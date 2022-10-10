DC Health Running 5 Childhood Vaccine Clinics Through Mid-November

Five immunization clinics for children have opened in Washington, D.C., to make sure all kids are able to attend schools with their necessary vaccinations.

D.C. law requires all students — including those at private, parochial and independent schools — to be vaccinated in compliance with current Department of Health immunization requirements, unless families get a medical or religious exemption.

All students must have up-to-date immunization certifications on file with their schools. If they don't, their parent or guardian (or the students themselves, if they're age 18 or older) will be notified and given 20 school days to come into compliance. After that, the student won't be allowed to attend school or school activities until that documentation is submitted.

What to Do If Your DC Student Doesn't Have All Their Vaccines

Parents or guardians whose children are still not up-to-date on their required vaccinations should first contact their regular pediatrician's office to schedule an appointment for vaccinations.

However, if you don't have a regular pediatrician for your kids — or if you can't get an appointment with them — you can call Children’s National Hospital at 1-800-884-BEAR (1-800-884-2327) to schedule an appointment for general pediatrics.

The vaccine clinics are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Nov. 18, 2022. Additional evening and weekend hours will also be available on some dates at some locations; visit coronavirus.dc.gov for the most up-to-date information on evening and weekend hours.

The D.C. Department of Health established the clinics through a partnership with Children's National, which operates a network of outpatient clinics providing pediatric care to children in the nation's capital.

The vaccine clinics are located at:

Because all pediatric providers, including these clinics, may receive a high volume of appointment requests, the health department encourages parents to schedule those appointments as soon as possible.

Which Vaccines Are Required in DC Schools?

Required immunizations vary by age group, but generally include diphtheria/tetanus/pertussis (DTaP), polio, measles/mumps/rubella (MMR), varicella if no history of chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, haemophilus influenza Type B (HiB) and pneumococcal (PCV).

Older students must also receive vaccinations for meningococcal (Men ACWY) and human papillomavirus virus (HPV).

Beginning this school year, COVID-19 vaccines are also required in D.C. for all students of an age for which there is a COVID-19 vaccination fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Currently, that is for ages 12 and older, although COVID-19 vaccines are also available for those age six months and up.

All students are recommended to have annual flu vaccines.

See the full list of required immunizations by age group from D.C. Health online here.