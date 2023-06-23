Man convicted of killing DC mother who went missing in 2010

A man was convicted on Friday of killing Unique Harris, a mother of three who went missing from her home in Southeast D.C. in October 2010.

Isaac Moye was found guilty of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors laid out a circumstantial case against Moye, as Harris’ body was never found. He was an acquaintance of Harris and had been wearing a GPS ankle bracelet that placed him in her apartment for hours before she disappeared. He went to a wooded area in D.C. after leaving her home.

A former cell mate told authorities that Moye had told him about a missing girl. He reportedly said officials would never find her because he did it “the right way.”

Moye’s defense attorney argued that prosecutors did not prove Moye was involved in Harris’ disappearance and did not present any evidence on how she may have been killed.

Harris was 24 years old when she disappeared. Her family said she never would have left her children. They feared she had been harmed when they saw her glasses in her home. She was legally blind.

