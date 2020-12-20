Officers Make Arrest in 2010 Murder of DC Woman

Officers Saturday arrested a man for the 2010 murder of Unique Harris, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared from her home in southeast D.C. and whose body was never found, police said.

The Metropolitan police arrested Isaac Moye, 43, of southeast D.C. He was charged with second degree murder while armed.

According to the chronology of events police described in a press release, Harris was reported missing from her home in the 2400 block of Hartford Street on Sunday, October 10, 2010.

For years, “efforts to locate the missing person were unsuccessful and her whereabouts remained unknown,” police said.

On Oct. 24, 2018, D.C. Superior Court granted a petition for presumption of death of a missing person, and issued a death certificate.

Moye has been arrested before, including for assault with a dangerous weapon, fugitive from justice, simple assault and distribution of narcotics, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in D.C. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted by text to the department at 50411.