Killer of Federal Worker Pamela Butler Pleads Guilty in 1989 Death of His Wife

The killer of Pamela Butler, a Washington, D.C., federal worker who disappeared before Valentine's Day in 2009, pleaded guilty in the death of his estranged wife, who disappeared in 1989.

Marta Haydee Rodriguez-Cruz disappeared from Arlington, Virginia, in 1989. Her remains were found along Interstate 95 in Stafford County in 1991 but weren't positively identified until 2018.

Her husband, Jose Angel Rodriguez-Cruz, previously confessed to killing Butler, who he dated for a time, and told police he buried her a few miles from were his wife's remains were discovered. Police searched for Butler's remains but determined them to be unrecoverable.

Rodriguez-Cruz, who is serving 12 years in prison for Butler's death, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his wife's death.

Marta Rodriguez-Cruz told police her husband assaulted and kidnapped her, but she disappeared before she could testify against him in court.

In court documents, he was quoted as saying, "If I can't have her, no one will."

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4. Rodriguez-Cruz faces five to 40 years in prison.