Man Charged With Killing Woman Visiting Prince George's for Her Grandson's Funeral

A man has been arrested and charged with murdering a woman from El Salvador who was visiting Prince George's County, Maryland, for her grandson's funeral last month.

Lidia Chincilla De Carrillo, 62, was just steps away from her family's home on Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights when she was shot and killed the night of March 28, Prince George's County police said. Police said Wednesday 36-year-old Troy Medley fired the fatal shot.

Officers found De Carrillo suffering from a gunshot wound and she died at a hospital a short time later, police said.

Investigators later identifid Medley, of Baltimore, as the suspect. Police said there's no connection between the suspect and victim and they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Medley was charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and other charges. Police said he was taken into custody in Baltimore on April 6 on unrelated charges, and will stay there pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

De Carrillo had been in Capitol Heights for her grandson Moses' funeral. Moses died in a car crash days before she was shot and killed.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers who want to stay anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.