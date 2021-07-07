Man Missing From Mental Health Facility, Virginia Police Say

A man found not guilty in a 2014 murder by reason of insanity has disappeared from his court-ordered residence, authorities in Virginia say.

Chesterfield County Police say Dawit S. Seyoum, now 36, is court-ordered to remain at a mental health facility called Gateway Homes, located in the 11900 block of Reedy Branch Road in Chesterfield. He was last seen there about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Staff realized he was missing about two hours later, police said.

Authorities in Alexandria have issued a warrant for Seyoum's arrest for violating a condition of his release, Chesterfield County Police said.

Seyoum had been charged with first-degree murder, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity, in the killing of Carolyn Cross. Prosecutors have said Cross was in her apartment preparing to leave for an out-of-town conference when Seyoum targeted her and killed her.

Following two trials that ended with deadlocked juries, Seyoum entered a not guilty plea, which the court accepted.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said at the time that it agreed to the plea in light of the two inconclusive jury trials.

"Ms. Cross was senselessly attacked by a stranger with significant mental health issues," said Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Porter. "I regret that we were unable to secure a conviction in this matter."

Chesterfield County Police announced on Wednesday that Seyoum was missing. The reason for the delay in alerting the public was not immediately known.

Seyoum is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He may have a three-wheeled scooter with him, police said.

Anyone with information on Seyoum's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department's Fugitive Section at 804-590-7740, their local law enforcement agency, or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.