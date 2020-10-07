Man Carjacked at Gunpoint, Kidnapped and Robbed

Around 4:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a man was driving in the 3800 block of Grand Pre Road in Aspen Hill when noticed a car speed up behind him, Montgomery County police said. When he waved it past, it blocked him in, he told police, and that's when things got ugly.

"Three male suspects got out of the vehicle. Two of them pointed a handgun at the victim and forced him out of his vehicle and pushed him into the rear passenger seat," said Sgt. Sunyoung Kim of the Montgomery County Police Department.

The gunmen took the man’s wallet, iPhone, credit cards and cash. At a bank in Aspen Hill, one of the suspects used the victim’s debit card to make a withdrawal from the ATM while the victim was still in the car.

They eventually set the man free at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Cape May Road in Colesville. They told him to go away, not look back and not to call the police. He ended up walking about 5 miles to get to his home.

Still missing are the victim’s black Toyota Corolla, along with his wallet, phone and cash.

Anyone who knows anything about the case should call Montgomery County police.