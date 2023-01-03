Virginia

Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County

Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane

By Gina Cook

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood identified several people, and detectives interviewed several people.

On Monday night, 23-year-old Robert Williams Peters Jr., of Woodbridge, turned himself in to detectives.

Police said Peters and Beyene knew each other, and the killing was not random.

Peters was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and a firearms charge. He was held in jail without bond.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaFairfax Countygun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us