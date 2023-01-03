Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say.

Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

Surveillance video from the neighborhood identified several people, and detectives interviewed several people.

On Monday night, 23-year-old Robert Williams Peters Jr., of Woodbridge, turned himself in to detectives.

Police said Peters and Beyene knew each other, and the killing was not random.

Peters was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and a firearms charge. He was held in jail without bond.