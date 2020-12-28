Man Arrested For Two DC Murders — 22 Years Apart

A Southeast D.C. man has been arrested for two murders, one that occurred in 1996 and the other 22 years later in 2018, bringing both cold cases to a close.

Rashee Young, 42, is accused of first degree murder while armed and second degree murder while armed in the cases of Cedric Rodgers and Ronald William Richardson, Jr.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Rodgers, 26, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the night of June 11, 1996 in a playground by D.C. police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Richardson Jr., 39, was also found suffering from multiple gunshots on the morning of May 20, 2018 by D.C. police, in an apartment down the street from the murder that took place 22 years earlier. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Richardson Jr. was one of seven children. Of his four sisters and two brothers, he was the pride and joy of his father.

When he was young, his family said Richardson Jr. had a troubled life. As he grew older they say he could not resist the lure of the street.

"It drew him to trouble," Richardson's Jr.'s sister, Vonda McClary-Logan, said.

His father was destroyed by the death of his favorite son, killed by a man he knew.

"Even though he was here physically for a while, mentally he was already gone after my brother was found murdered," McClary-Logan said.

It took years, but eventually the evidence oozed out. According to court records, detectives found witnesses and other information they didn't have years and years ago.

Young has numerous prior arrests that include assault with intent to kill, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, murder, assault on a police officer and tampering with physical evidence, police said.