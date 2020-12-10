Olive Street SE

Suspect Arrested in Killing of DC Construction Worker on Job Site

"He was a construction worker who worked every day for the well-being of his family and was an excellent father, son, brother and nephew"

By Andrea Swalec

Elías Flores
Courtesy of family

Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a construction worker on a job site last month in Northeast D.C. 

George Miller, 26, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was arrested Wednesday in the killing of Elías Flores, police said. 

Miller was arrested by the Capital Area Fugitive Regional Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney. 

Flores was a 48-year-old father and Adelphi, Maryland, resident who owned his own company and had lived in the D.C. area for more than 20 years after leaving El Salvador. He died on Nov. 23, five days after he was shot on a job site in the 1600 block of Olive Street NE. 

A man entered a home under construction, brandished a gun and shot Flores. The man left with property from the house and fled on an electric bike share bike. 

Flores was a good man who dreamed of returning to El Salvador once he retired, his brother, José Flores, told Telemundo 44

"My brother was a very hard-working person, very humble too," he said in Spanish. "He was a construction worker who worked every day for the well-being of his family and was an excellent father, son, brother and nephew. He was a person who wasn’t hurting anyone. He dedicated himself to his family, and on that tragic day someone took his life.” 

