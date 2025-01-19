Man arrested, charged in double homicide in Rockville area

A man was arrested and charged in connection to a double homicide that happened on Friday in the Rockville, Maryland area, according to Montgomery County police.

Kaloyan Dimov Stoev, 25, is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

The bodies of two people were found at separate locations early Friday in the Rockville area, police in Maryland said.

One body was found inside a car stopped at an intersection on Shady Grove Road; hours later, a second was found not far away, outside the Sleep Inn Hotel in Rockville.

Montgomery County police are conducting death investigations in both cases.

The first body was found about 3:16 a.m. when officers on routine patrol came across a white BMW stopped in the middle of Shady Grove Road, police said. Bullet holes were found on the exterior of the vehicle.

Officers found a dead man in the driver's seat and called detectives. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Marcell Jordan Hebron of Rockville.

Police are investigating whether there are any cameras in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Hours after that incident, another person was found dead at 7:40 a.m. outside the Sleep Inn on 2 Research Court, less than half a mile away.

Officers found a dead woman with gunshot wounds and shell casings in the parking lot. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Leilani Marroquin of Rockville.

There's no word yet on what happened or whether this person was a guest at the hotel. There were about 20 evidence markers on the ground as police tried to figure out what happened there.

Both victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, Maryland where an autopsy will be conducted. Police confirmed that the two deaths were connected during the investigation.

Stoev was arrested on Friday in Rockville at noon and police located two firearms. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and additional handgun-related charges.