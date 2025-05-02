Blues musician, 77, reported missing from Arlington

A blues musician who has performed on albums, at music venues and on street corners is missing from Arlington, Virginia.

Charles Sayles, 77, was last seen in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard, Arlington County police said Wednesday morning. The location is a few blocks from the Virginia Square-GMU Metro station, near the Clarendon area.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said Sayles is considered a critically missing person because of health or mental health concerns. They described him as a Black man who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 125 pounds. A photo shows he wears an eye patch over his right eye.

Sayles is a blues harmonica player, singer and songwriter who released albums starting in the ‘70s and has performed with Pete Seeger, according to an interview with the website American Blues Scene.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.