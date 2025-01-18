Montgomery County Public Schools

Supreme Court will hear case of MD parents who object to LGBTQ books in classes

By The Associated Press

The United States Supreme Court in Washington DC

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal from parents in Maryland who want to pull their children from elementary school classes that use books featuring LGBTQ characters.

The justices will review an appeals court decision that went against parents in Montgomery County. The parents claim the policy violates their constitutional religious rights by not allowing them to opt out of lessons that include the storybooks.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The stories include a family's attendance at a pride parade, a girl's introduction to her uncle's husband-to-be, a prince's love for a knight amid their battle against a dragon, a girl's anxiety about giving a valentine to another girl and a transgender boy's decision to share his gender identity with his family.

The parents argue public schools can't force kids to participate in instruction that violates their faith. They point to opt-out provisions in sex education and note that the district originally allowed parents to pull their children when the storybooks were being taught, before abruptly reversing course.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The policy led to protests in 2023. Dozens of parents testified at school board hearings about their religious obligations to keep their impressionable young children from lessons on gender and sexuality that conflicted with their beliefs.

Montgomery County Public Schools Aug 24, 2023

Judge denies motion for Montgomery Co. families to opt kids out of lessons with LGBTQ+ books

Montgomery County Public Schools Aug 9, 2023

Parents go to court seeking to opt their children out of school lessons with LGBTQ+ themes

The Washington Post reported in October that two of the books, “Pride Puppy” and “My Rainbow,” were pulled from the school system’s English language arts curriculum.

Lawyers for the school system, in urging the justices to stay out of the case, wrote that the books are a small part of the curriculum and that they “tell everyday tales of characters who experience adventure, confront new emotions, and struggle to make themselves heard.” They touch on the same themes found in classic stories that include Snow White, Cinderella and Peter Pan, the lawyers wrote.

It's not clear whether the case will be argued in the spring, or not until the court's new term begins in October.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County Public SchoolsSupreme CourtLGBTQ
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us