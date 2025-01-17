Person found dead inside car stopped at Shady Grove Road intersection

A dead person was found inside a car stopped at an intersection in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Friday, and police have shut down part of a major road for a death investigation.

Shady Grove Road is closed in both directions between Interstate 270 and West Montgomery Avenue (MD-28) in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

About 3:15 a.m., Montgomery County police officers on routine patrol came across a white BMW stopped in the middle of Shady Grove Road, police said.

Officers found the dead body inside the car, and called detectives, police said.

No information about the identity of the deceased was released. Police said more information will come after their next of kin are notified.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office in Baltimore. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death, police said.

Police are investigating whether there are any cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.