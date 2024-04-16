Man accused of sexually assaulting girl he followed off Metrobus in Aspen Hill; More victims sought

A man was arrested for allegedly luring a minor into the woods and sexually assaulting her in Montgomery County, and police worry there may be other victims.

Charles Erby Jr., 46, was arrested in the District on Friday and charged with second-degree rape of a minor.

The victim encountered the suspect on a Metrobus in the Aspen Hill area on April 10.

“They did talk a little bit on the bus, but the victim started to feel uncomfortable, so she got off the bus, at which point the suspect followed her,” Sgt. Robert Rollins, of Montgomery County police, said.

The bus stop is in the 13000 block of Veirs Mill Road, on a stretch of the busy road that has wooded areas next to a cemetery and sports fields.

Police said the man lured the girl, whose age is not being made public to protect her privacy, into the woods and sexually assaulted her.

“We’re very concerned that there could be other victims out there. Obviously this is a worst case scenario of a child, but we hope that anyone who has been a victim will come forward,” Rollins said.

Metro riders are reminded that the transit agency has a portal on its website for people to report sexual harassment, including unwelcome, inappropriate conversations.

Police said Erby was known to travel back and forth between the District and Montgomery County.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who has information on the case to call the SVID-Child Exploitation Unit at 240-773-5400 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.