Man accused of following woman from MGM National Harbor, assaulting her in Virginia

A Maryland man is accused of following a woman from MGM National Harbor to her home in Fairfax County, Virginia, and then assaulting her and trying to break into her home, police say.

Fairfax County police said 29-year-old Antiero Ebai Menyoli went up to a woman in a parking lot as she left the casino in Oxon Hill on Dec. 8. They briefly talked before the woman got in her car and drove home, police said.

Then, while she was driving, she noticed a car that had one headlight that was brighter than the other appeared to be following her.

She tried to lose the vehicle before getting to her home on Poplar Lane near Bailey's Crossroads, police said. But, as she walked to her home, Menyoli went up to her from behind and assaulted her, according to police.

The woman was able to break free and run inside her house. Police said Menyoli then followed her and broke a glass panel in the woman's door to try to get inside, but he wasn't able to and ran off.

Detectives later identifed Menyoli as a suspect through surveillance video, police said.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary, assault and destruction of property, and he'll be extradited to Fairfax County.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or who might have had unwanted contact with Menyoli to call 703-246-7800 or submit a tip to 1-866-411-8477.