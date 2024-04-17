Man accused of assaulting teen was on sex offender registry; woman tried to intervene before attack

A man under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Rockville, Maryland, last week is on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry for a similar crime, News4 has learned.

Charging documents say the 17-year-old victim was heading home from school on a Metrobus on April 10. She became uncomfortable when a man sat down next to her on the bench seat in the back, complimented her outfit and then asked for her number and texted her.

His behavior was noted by another passenger, a woman, who attempted to intervene.

The witness came over and sat down between the two. She also passed the teenager a note written in pink pencil that asked if she was safe.

The girl shook her head and silently mouthed the words, “I don’t know,” court documents said. Then, the teen showed her a note on her cellphone that said, “I’m seventeen.”

The victim was so uncomfortable, she got off at the next stop in the 13000 block of Veirs Mill Road, charging documents said. But the suspect allegedly followed, and lured the victim along a path near a sports field then into the nearby woods.

Charles Erby Jr., 46, was arrested in the District two days later and charged with second-degree rape of a minor. He is also accused of taking graphic pictures of her.

After his arrest, police learned Erby was convicted in 2011 of a crime in Virginia that landed him on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry: having sex with a girl between the ages of 13 and 15.

The sex offender registry also revealed that Erby has used at least 10 aliases during his many encounters with the justice system.

Montgomery County police are very concerned there may be additional victims who have not come forward.

Erby was known to travel back and forth between the District and Montgomery County, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim or who has information on the case to call the SVID-Child Exploitation Unit at 240-773-5400 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.