Magruder High on Lockdown After Student Is Found Badly Injured

The student has been taken to a hospital in serious condition

By NBC Washington Staff

Magruder High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, is on lockdown Friday afternoon after a student was found seriously wounded in a bathroom.

The student has a serious traumatic injury. It was not immediately clear how they became hurt. The student has been taken to a hospital in serious condition, said Sheira Goff, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Police.

Police are investigating if the student's injury was self-inflicted or done by someone else, Goff said.

Chopper4 footage shows police cars surrounding the school.

Dismissal at Magruder will be delayed, the school announced about 2:30 p.m. on social media.

Both Montgomery County Fire & Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to the school, which is located at 5939 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood.

CORRECTION (Jan. 21, 2022; 2:26 p.m.): An earlier version of this story referred to Sheira Goff as a spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools. Goff is a spokesperson for Montgomery County Police.

