Magruder High on Lockdown After Student Is Found Badly Injured

Magruder High School in Montgomery County, Maryland, is on lockdown Friday afternoon after a student was found seriously wounded in a bathroom.

The student has a serious traumatic injury. It was not immediately clear how they became hurt. The student has been taken to a hospital in serious condition, said Sheira Goff, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Police.

Police are investigating if the student's injury was self-inflicted or done by someone else, Goff said.

Chopper4 footage shows police cars surrounding the school.

Dismissal at Magruder will be delayed, the school announced about 2:30 p.m. on social media.

We currently remain in a lockdown. At this time, we are coordinating with police partners. We will have more information as it becomes available. Dismissal will be delayed. — Magruder Colonels (@MagruderHS) January 21, 2022

We are aware of an incident at Magruder HS and are working with the Montgomery County PD. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — MCPS (@MCPS) January 21, 2022

Both Montgomery County Fire & Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to the school, which is located at 5939 Muncaster Mill Road in Derwood.

MCPD is investigating an incident at Magruder High School. One student is injured and has been transported to an area hospital. More information will be released as it becomes available. #MCPD #MCPNews — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 21, 2022

CORRECTION (Jan. 21, 2022; 2:26 p.m.): An earlier version of this story referred to Sheira Goff as a spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools. Goff is a spokesperson for Montgomery County Police.

