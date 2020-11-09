Loudoun County Schools Superintendent to Leave for Texas Job

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Williams was named the sole finalist for a superintendent position in the Houston, Texas, area.

Williams, who has led LCPS since 2014, will leave Loudoun County for the Clear Creek Independent School District, which serves 42,000 students.

“Dr. Williams is a dedicated and passionate leader, and we will miss his service and advocacy for all students,” Brenda Sheridan, chair of the Loudoun County School Board, said in a news release Monday.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

No start date has been announced for Williams and Texas law requires the school board wait at least 21 days from making the sole finalist announcement to making the appointment official, according to LCPS.

Once the appointment is official, the Loudoun County School Board will begin the process of selecting a new superintendent.

“Parents can have confidence that the entire LCPS team that they know and trust with their children’s education will remain focused on providing equitable, caring and engaging learning experiences for our students,” Sheridan said.