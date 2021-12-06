Virginia

Loudoun County Family Concerned for Son, 24, Who Disappeared Days Ago

Connor Vasofsky went missing in the Lowes Island area in late November. Authorities believe he is endangered

By Gina Cook

Courtesy of Family

The parents of a 24-year-old man who has been missing in Loudoun County, Virginia, for more than a week said they fear for their son's wellbeing and they are deeply concerned.

They reported Connor M. Vasofsky, of Sterling, missing on Sunday, Nov. 28 and said they last saw him the night before. He left their house on Center Brook Square in the Lowes Island area following an argument, Vasofsky's father told News4.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Search and rescue workers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office conducted multiple searches of the area surrounding his home near Algonkian Regional Park. They did an expanded search with more resources on the scene on Dec. 2 and 3, authorities said.

Vasofsky is 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was clean-shaven when he was last seen the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, authorities said.

Local

Teacher pay 3 hours ago

Virginia Governor Proposes Teacher Pay Raise

Maryland Redistricting 4 hours ago

Maryland Congressional Map Could Enable Democrats to Go 8-0

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

VirginiaLOUDOUN COUNTYmissing persons
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us