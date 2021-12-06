Loudoun County Family Concerned for Son, 24, Who Disappeared Days Ago

The parents of a 24-year-old man who has been missing in Loudoun County, Virginia, for more than a week said they fear for their son's wellbeing and they are deeply concerned.

They reported Connor M. Vasofsky, of Sterling, missing on Sunday, Nov. 28 and said they last saw him the night before. He left their house on Center Brook Square in the Lowes Island area following an argument, Vasofsky's father told News4.

Search and rescue workers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office conducted multiple searches of the area surrounding his home near Algonkian Regional Park. They did an expanded search with more resources on the scene on Dec. 2 and 3, authorities said.

Vasofsky is 5’9”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was clean-shaven when he was last seen the night of Saturday, Nov. 27, authorities said.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021.

