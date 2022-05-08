Potomac River

Loose Barge Drifts Through Potomac River

News4 is working to learn more information.

By NBC Washington Staff

Dozens of people gathered to watch as what appeared to be a loose barge made its way down the Potomac River through choppy waters Sunday. 

Video recorded near Shepherdstown, West Virginia, showed the unattended barge carrying construction equipment and making its way toward Harpers Ferry. 

CNBC photojournalist Van Applegate reported at around 4:02 p.m. that the barge had broken loose in Washington County, Maryland, and had already crossed over several dams. 

