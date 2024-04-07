Look up! Solar eclipse to be visible Monday in DC area

Thousands of people in the Washington, D.C., area are expected to step outside Monday for a glimpse of a last-in-a-generation solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse moving across the United States will be the last one visible over the continental U.S. for another 20 years. While D.C., Maryland and Virginia aren't in the path of totality, it will still be worth putting on your eclipse glasses as the moon blocks out up to 90% of the sun.

During the eclipse, the moon will cast its shadow on parts of North America as it comes between Earth and the sun, said Gina DiBraccio, the deputy director of heliophysics at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.

"If you have the opportunity to view this, whether it's the total eclipse or a partial eclipse in the D.C. area, you should absolutely do it because it's just a special kind of lifetime event," DiBraccio said.

As the paths of the sun and moon partially align around D.C., the sky will grow darker, winds may change, and temperatures are expected to slightly drop. Monday is forecasted to be dry with highs in the 60s and 40-50% cloud cover, according to Storm Team4.

Crowds gathering to watch the eclipse from the National Mall or NASA Goddard Visitor Center on Monday would partake in a human tradition that predates written history -- although records of eclipses stretch back thousands of years.

According to a NASA article, petroglyphs found in County Meath, Ireland, may be our earliest records of an eclipse; they date back to 3340 B.C.E. Scribes in Anyang, China, wrote on shells and bones that "the sun has been eaten" around 1200 B.C.E. Much later, the 1918 eclipse helped confirm Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, rocketing the physicist to fame, according to the National Park Service.

Read below to learn when the solar eclipse is and where to see it around D.C.

What time is the eclipse in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

The solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8. You'll be able to see it in the D.C. area from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Maximum eclipse is expected about 3:20 p.m., but the exact timing depends on your location.

The moon will begin to move in front of the sun about 2 p.m., slowly covering more of the sun until about 3:20 p.m. It will then move off the sun until about 4:30 p.m., according to the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (NOVAC).

What's the path of the eclipse?

Parts of Mexico will see the eclipse first. The path of totality in the U.S. stretches across 13 states from Texas to Maine.

A map showing where the Moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. Credit: NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison; eclipse calculations by Ernie Wright, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center.

Some people are expected to witness the eclipse from special flights. Businesses around the country are planning to offer special deals and creative souvenirs, such as eclipse-themed beer.

Is the DC area in the path of totality?

No, the D.C. area will not see a total solar eclipse. The moon will cover about 90% of the sun’s width in the D.C. area during the solar eclipse, according to NOVAC.

In Greenbelt, Maryland, the moon will block about 86% of the sun’s light, NASA’s Goddard Visitor Center said. It will obscure 87% of the sun at its maximum in College Park, according to the University of Maryland's Department of Astronomy.

In Rosslyn, Virginia, the moon will block about 75% of the sun, the Rosslyn BID said.

Visibility of the eclipse depends on the weather; a cloudy day would obscure the view.

What to know about eclipse glasses

Take it from former president Donald Trump! Be sure to protect your eyes from the sun during the phases of a solar eclipse.

For safe viewing, NASA recommends the use of eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewers. It's important to note that regular sunglasses are not dark enough to safely filter the bright light.

Eclipses can be briefly viewed without protection when the moon completely blocks the sun. However, since D.C. isn’t in the path of totality it is recommended to wear eye protection the entirety of the eclipse.

Here's where to find solar eclipse glasses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

For more safety information, visit NASA's website.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist (and Science Teacher!) Ryan Miller explains how solar eclipse glasses filter sunlight and home items you can use as alternatives.

When is the next solar eclipse after 2024?

Total solar eclipses are rarely visible throughout a huge swath of the United States.

The next total solar eclipse to sweep across the continental United States is set to occur on August 12, 2045, following a path from northern California to Florida, according to NASA (although Alaska will see one in 2033, and a total eclipse will pop over Montana and North Dakota in 2044, Forbes reports).

Solar eclipse events in the DC area

It's totally (totality?!) OK to take an afternoon break from work to enjoy the sky. If you do, take a look at the list below.

If you want to experience the solar eclipse from your backyard, check out these kid-friendly solar eclipse activities from the National Air and Space Museum.

DC partial solar eclipse events

Solar Eclipse Festival on the National Mall

📅 April 8, noon to 4 p.m.

📍 National Mall, D.C. between 4th and 12th streets

🔗 Details

Solar Eclipse Party @ Hedy's Rooftop

📅 April 8, 2 to 6 p.m.

📍 Hotel Zena; 1155 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Deck 11 Rooftop

📅 April 8, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

📍 YOTEL; 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

🔗 Details

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Tag Rooftop Bar

📅 April 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

📍 The Ven at Embassy Row; 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC

🔗 Details

Looking for a place to watch the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024? ☀️ 🌑 🌎



NASA is co-hosting eclipse-watching events all over the country!



Learn more about the locations and requirements here: https://t.co/nvs9h7DzjY pic.twitter.com/xrYVcZjMBW — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) March 2, 2024

Maryland partial solar eclipse events

Partial Solar Eclipse Event at the Visitor Center

📅 April 8, noon to 4 p.m.

📍 NASA Goddard Visitor Center; 9432 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD

🔗 Details

Skywatching: Partial Solar Eclipse

📅 April 8, 2 to 4:30 p.m.

📍 Observatory Park; 100 Desellum Ave., Gaithersburg, MD

🔗Details

Solar Eclipse at College Park

📅 April 8, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

📍 University of Maryland; grassy area in front of Martin Hall, College Park, MD

🔗Details

Solar Eclipse Watch Party

📅 April 8, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

📍 Maryland Science Center; 601 Light St., Baltimore, MD

🔗Details

Virginia partial solar eclipse events

Solar Eclipse Viewing

📅 April 8, 2 to 4 p.m.

📍 Gateway Park; 1300 Langston Blvd, Rosslyn, VA

🔗 Details

Solar Eclipse at Sky Meadows

📅 April 8, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

📍 Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, VA

🔗 Details

Eclipse Where Sun, Moon and Wonder Align

📅 April 8, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

📍 Sweet Run State Park, 11661 Harpers Ferry Road, Hillsboro, VA

🔗 Details

Partial Solar Eclipse Celebration Monday

📅 April 8, 2 to 4 p.m.

📍 Fairfax County Parks; Ellanor C. Lawrence Park; Burke Lake Park, VA

🔗 Details

Safely See the Partial Eclipse

📅 April 8, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

📍 Fairfax County Parks; Historic Huntley; Turner Farm Park, VA

🔗 Details

Join us for a fun-filled day of the #SolarEclipse viewing on Monday, April 8 at various Fairfax County Parks! Enjoy pre- and post-eclipse activities, games, and demonstrations. Limited eclipse glasses will be available. Sign up online: https://t.co/2uVZVEafMR pic.twitter.com/l6DhCgx9FD — Fairfax County Parks (@fairfaxparks) March 26, 2024

View the Total Solar Eclipse!

📅 April 8, 3 to 4 p.m.

📍 Sherwood Regional Library; 2501 Sherwood Hall Lane, Alexandria, VA

🔗 Details

Solar Eclipse Party!

📅 April 8, 1 to 4 p.m.

📍 Centreville Regional Library; 14200 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville, VA

🔗 Details

Partial Solar Eclipse Event

📅 April 8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍 George Mason University Observatory; Research Hall, 10401 York River Road, Fairfax, VA

🔗 Details

Solar Eclipse - Watch Party

📅 April 8, 2 to 4 p.m.

📍 Settle Down Easy Brewing Co.; 2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church, VA

🔗Details

Members of the Romness, Crowley and Coutlakis families, take in the solar eclipse on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on August 21, 2017. They are from Arlington, VA and New York City. They described the experience as "really cool", "awesome", "historic" and "all American".(Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

When was the last total solar eclipse? Let's rewind to 2017

In August 2017, a total solar eclipse moved across the U.S. from the West Coast to the East Coast for the first time in 99 years.

It crossed in a narrow path over 14 states between Lincoln Beach, Oregon, and Charleston, South Carolina, NASA wrote on its 2017 Total Solar Eclipse page.

The D.C. area experienced a partial solar eclipse with the sun blocked from 79 to 90%, WTOP reported in 2017.

Photos from the eclipse show eyes glued to the sky in downtown D.C. and on the National Mall, with shorts-clad tourists and business casual workers donning solar eclipse glasses or using specially made viewing tools.

