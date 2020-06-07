Live Updates: Demonstrators Fill Black Lives Matter Plaza

A day after thousands of people flooded D.C. demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, protesters are vowing to keep up the pressure.
Newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House is full of peaceful protesters Sunday evening.
Earlier in the day, hundreds of people laid down on the pavement to protest police brutality.
Federal law enforcement officers and National Guard members who had been out in force for a week have largely withdrawn and have been replaced by D.C. police, who have blocked off adjacent roads to give demonstrators space.
The jingles of ice cream trucks are mixing with protest chants. Protesters are posing with the new sign the city painted in big yellow block letters on 16th Street that reads “BLACK LIVES MATTER.”
