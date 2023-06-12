Limo driver beaten, dragged by vehicle in violent carjacking

Two people violently attacked a limo driver in Northwest D.C. early Saturday, hitting him with a brick and dragging him before taking his SUV.

Michael Tsige, of Arlington, said he was for his assignment near 24th and L streets when a man asked for help jumpstarting his car.

“When I talked to him, the other one hit the window with a brick,” he said. “Window broken. I shift my head to the passenger side.”

That’s when the men began beating him and tried pull him out of the car, he said.

“They jumped into the car, my car, and they drive away,” Tsige said. “My leg was trapped in the seatbelt, and they dragged me on the asphalt.”

His SUV has a tracking device, and he was able to tell police where the car had been. He was angry Monday because he was still tracking his car and police hadn’t recovered it.

“I went into the police, I showed them the case number and Then I asked them to help me. No help.”

News4 found the car and flagged down police.

Tsige said it will take some time for him to recover from his injuries. Until he gets his car back, he is unable to work.