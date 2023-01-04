Letter Carrier Robbed in McLean

Another D.C.-area postal worker was robbed while out delivering mail — this time, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Two men went up to the United States Postal Service letter carrier and demanded the worker's "blue box" keys just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on Greensboro Drive in McLean, police said.

One of the men implied he had a weapon, and the postal worker gave them the keys, police said. The carrier was not hurt.

Police said the suspects took off in a two-door orange Honda Civic.

As of Wednesday, 35 postal workers have been robbed in the D.C. area since 2022.

