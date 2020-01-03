D.C.

Lanes on Farragut Square to Close for 4-Month Repair Project: Metro

One lane in each direction on 17th Street NW will be closed

By Juliana Valencia

A lane closure on the west side of Farragut Square is going to cause a lot of slowdowns over the next four months.

The middle lanes of 17th Street NW between K and I streets are shut down. Crews need to repair cross beams that prevent cars and other vehicles from falling into a Metro vent shaft.

Last month, engineers identified the problems with the structure. NBC4's news partners at WTOP report that Metro awarded a contract last week to replace the steel supports and grate.

Custom-making the pieces and installing them will take time and Metro has asked for commuters' patience.

One northbound and one southbound lane on 17th Street will stay closed during the repair project, Metro says. No parking will be allowed on the block.

